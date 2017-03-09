Gary Younge
Samuel L Jackson hit out at black British actors in Hollywood. Was he right?The Guardian, Thursday 9 March
Trump fears terrorists, but more Americans are shot dead by toddlersThe Guardian, Wednesday 8 February
Trump's first speech in office was unapologetic appeal to nationalismThe Guardian, Friday 20 January
Being a black man in white America: a burden even Obama couldn't escapeThe Guardian, Tuesday 17 January
How Barack Obama paved the way for Donald TrumpThe Guardian, Monday 16 January
Gary Younge's published articles – last 12 months*
421 articles since May 2007 with an average of 1130 words
- 421 articles (since May 2007)
- Average article: 38 column inches (1130 words)
- Shortest article: 0 column inches (2 words)
- Longest article: 182 column inches (5463 words)
*Please note that these statistics are based only on articles published online in these publications.
