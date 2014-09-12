Simon Hoggart

no photo

Simon Hoggart's published articles – last 12 months*

1154 articles since March 1979 with an average of 664 words
  • 1154 articles (since March 1979)
  • Average article: 22 column inches (664 words)
  • Shortest article: 7 column inches (207 words)
  • Longest article: 94 column inches (2818 words)

What are column inches?
*Please note that these statistics are based only on articles published online in these publications.

Experience

No experience entered

Education

No education entered

Books by Simon Hoggart

No books entered

Awards won

No awards entered

Email

No email address known.

Twitter

No Twitter account entered

Phone

No phone number entered

Address

No address entered

Simon Hoggart on the web

Stats for Simon Hoggart

  • 53 Profile views this week
  • 30 Followers (via email alert)
  • 0 Recommendations from journalists

Simon Hoggart recommends...

Simon Hoggart has not recommended any journalists

Simon Hoggart is recommended by...

Simon Hoggart has not been recommended any journalists

Blogposts about Simon Hoggart

None known

10 topics mentioned most by Simon Hoggart

 cameron   david cameron   ed miliband   guardian   guardian today our   labour   margaret thatcher   miliband   tories   tory 

Simon Hoggart has written...

  • More about 'labour' than anything else

Journalists who write similar articles

What's this?